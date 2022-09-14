US markets sink on unexpectedly high inflation

Joe Biden has called bringing down inflation his top priority. [Photo Source: BBC News]

Inflation in the US remained unexpectedly high last month, news that drove Wall Street to its worst day in more than two years.

Prices rose 8.3% in the 12 months through August, the Labor Department said, faster than the 8.1% that economists had expected.

That was down from 8.5% in July, driven by lower petrol costs.

Article continues after advertisement

But the costs of food, housing and medical care continued to surge, disappointing investors.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank nearly 4%, the S&P 500 dropped 4.3%, and the Nasdaq plunged more than 5%.

It marked the steepest day of decline since June 2020.

For US President Joe Biden, whose approval ratings fell below 40% earlier this year amid cost of living concerns, the report was also a troubling sign ahead of the national elections in November. They will determine whether Mr Biden’s Democrats maintain their slim control of Congress.

While Mr Biden’s ratings have recovered slightly in recent weeks as petrol prices have subsided, the issue remains “a huge problem”, said pollster Chris Jackson.

For a president with approval ratings like Mr Biden’s to see his party pick up seats in the mid-terms would be unprecedented, he added.

Inflation in the US peaked at 9.1% in June, the fastest increase seen since the early 1980s. It fell to 8.5% in July, as petrol prices fell, easing again last month.

In a statement on Tuesday, Mr Biden focused on the improvement, saying: “Overall, prices have been essentially flat in our country these last two months: that is welcome news for American families, with more work still to do.”

Speaking to reporters en route to Delaware later in the day, the Democratic president said he was not concerned about the latest inflation report.

Earlier, Mr Biden hosted a White House event to celebrate a month since the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, a spending bill that a nonpartisan congressional scorekeeper found would have no meaningful impact on consumer prices.

Money worries remain at the forefront of many consumer’s minds.

Kenny Shorne recently took a break from his master’s degree programme in communications, concerned about being able to afford it as other costs climb. The 23-year-old, who supports himself with construction and photography jobs, lives in New Jersey with his family to try to keep expenses down.