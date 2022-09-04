US man charged after threat to fly plane into Walmart

[Source: BBC]

A US man who stole a small aero plane and threatened to fly it into a Walmart shop has been charged with grand larceny and making terroristic threats.

The man – named by police as Cory Wayne Patterson – was arrested after landing in a field, having circled near Tupelo, Mississippi, for hours.

The Walmart was evacuated while police spoke to him in mid-air.

The suspect worked at the local airport but was not believed to hold a pilot’s license, the city’s police said.

However, he is known to have received some flight instruction.