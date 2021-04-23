US lifts pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccines

US health regulators have lifted an 11-day pause on the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) Covid-19 jab, but will add a warning label about the potential for extremely rare blood clots.

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) panel earlier approved restarting US rollout of the shot.

Fifteen vaccine recipients suffered from a dangerous blood clot out of nearly eight million given the shot.

This week, Europe’s drug regulator also ended restrictions on the J&J jab.

European regulators this month also linked similar, highly unusual blood clots to the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, but similarly found the benefits of the shot outweighed any risks.

The CDC and Food and Drug Administration swiftly followed the recommendation of the CDC advisory panel after it voted 10-4 on Friday afternoon to lift the pause.

The health officials identified nine more cases of the blood clots, adding to six cases already identified since regulators first approved the jab as safe and effective in February.

All were women, most under age 50. Three died and seven remain in hospital.