World

US lawmakers question Facebook on Instagram policies for children

Aljazeera
October 1, 2021 12:16 pm
[Source: Aljazeera]

United States lawmakers have heaped criticism on Facebook on the company’s plans to protect children who use its social media platforms.

This was after a leaked internal investigation showed the social media giant was aware of how its Instagram app harmed the mental health of teenagers.

The Senate consumer protection subcommittee hearing on Thursday came after the Wall Street Journal newspaper published articles about how Facebook knew its photo-sharing platform caused some teenagers, girls in particular, to feel bad about their self-image.

Amid mounting questions, Facebook earlier this week paused plans to develop Instagram Kids, saying it wanted “time to work with parents, experts, policymakers and regulators to listen to their concerns”.

At Thursday’s hearing, Facebook’s Head of Global Security, Antigone Davis, disputed the way the WSJ described what the research showed.

David also says the company is working to release additional internal studies in an effort to be more transparent about its findings.

But Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal was unconvinced, describing the internal report’s findings as “a bombshell”.

