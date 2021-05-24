US jury awards $25m in damages over Unite the Right rally

A US jury has awarded millions in damages against the organisers of a deadly far-right rally in August 2017.

The defendants were found liable in four out of six counts over the bloodshed at the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Nine of those injured sued the event’s organisers arguing they had conspired to commit racially motivated violence.

A woman was killed and dozens were hurt after an avowed neo-Nazi drove a car into counter-protesters.

The total damages awarded amount to $25m (£19m), according to US media.

In court, the jury awarded $500,000 in punitive damages against 12 defendants, and $1m against five white supremacist organisations.

Punitive damages are awarded at a court’s discretion to punish a defendant for conduct judged to be especially harmful.