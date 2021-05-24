US judge seeks statement from former assistant

Prince Andrew’s former assistant could give a sworn statement as part of the the civil sexual assault case against the duke, after a formal request from a New York judge.

Lawyers for Virginia Giuffre – Prince Andrew’s accuser in the case – had requested help to obtain testimony from Robert Olney.

Mr Olney previously worked for the prince as his equerry.

Prince Andrew, 61, has consistently denied Ms Giuffre’s allegations.

She says the duke sexually assaulted her on three occasions when she was 17 and being trafficked by the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Epstein, a convicted sex offender, died in prison in 2019 while awaiting a sex trafficking trial.

Ms Giuffre’s lawyers say Mr Olney’s name and phone number were in the contacts book of Epstein and that the former assistant would have knowledge of his relationship with Prince Andrew.

US judge Lewis A Kaplan released his correspondence sent to London’s High Court, formally asking for assistance in the civil case brought by Ms Giuffre, on Monday evening,

The request, under an international legal convention between co-operating courts, means that the British court must now decide whether to become involved in Prince Andrew’s battle.