US judge says open to releasing some evidence behind Trump search

[Source: Aljazeera]

A US judge says he is leaning toward releasing some of the evidence presented by the US Justice Department to justify its search of Donald Trump’s Florida home last week, in a case pitting news organisations against federal prosecutors.

Despite objections by the Justice Department, US Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart says he believes “there are portions of the affidavit that could be unsealed,” referring to the sworn statement laying out the evidence for why there was probable cause to search Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

He ordered the Justice Department to file a redacted version of the affidavit under seal by noon next Thursday, but says the Justice Department will be given the opportunity to appeal if prosecutors don’t agree with his proposed version.