Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Ministry concerned with vaccine wastage|Staff implicated in vaccination fraud face sacking|Ministry records 32 new COVID-19 infections|Vaccine hesitancy delays curfew changes|Vaccination campaign for children starts today|Curfew hours remain, vaccination threshold not met|Pfizer vaccination to be rolled out from tomorrow|Masks compulsory at public conferences|Curfew in place to make contact tracing much easier|Curfew hours to change at 90 percent vaccination coverage|MoH clarifies protocols for travelers|51 new cases of COVID-19 recorded|PS clarifies booster shot administration|Ministry targets communities with low vaccination|COVID-19 safe measures are vital says Dr Fong|Student was not COVID positive|Unvaccinated people cannot rely on herd immunity: Dr Fong|Decrease in test positivity rate a good sign: Dr Fong|No urgent measures required: Dr Fong|45 new infections recorded|Full vaccine coverage at 88.2 percent|FBC achieves full vaccination target|Pfizer vaccine to rollout from 15th|Australia completes vaccine delivery to Fiji|COVID-Safe protocols in place for schools|
Full Coverage

World

US journalist Danny Fenster arrives in NY after Myanmar release

AlJAZEERA
November 17, 2021 8:29 am
Danny Fenster, centre, hugs his mother Rose Fenster as former US diplomat Bill Richardson looks on at John F Kennedy airport in New York, on November 16, 2021 [Seth Wenig/AP Photo]

US journalist Danny Fenster, who was freed from military-controlled Myanmar after nearly six months in prison, has returned to the United States.

Fenster landed at New York’s John F Kennedy International Airport on Tuesday after being released in Myanmar a day earlier, saying he will advocate for journalists and political prisoners who remain behind bars.He said he felt “incredible” after being freed.

“I’m going take time to celebrate and spend time with my family and then continue concentrating on all the other not just journalists and prisoners of conscience in Myanmar and everywhere else … in Myanmar, just a lot of citizens, doctors, teachers that are in prison right now,” Fenster said at a news conference.

Article continues after advertisement

Fenster was sentenced last week to 11 years of hard labour, but he was freed on Monday and flew to the US with former American diplomat Bill Richardson, who helped negotiate his release. Fenster had been charged with sedition and “terrorism”.

The journalist was serving as an editor for Frontier Myanmar magazine, which has an English news website, at the time of his arrest.

“It’s about this right here,” Fenster said as he hugged family members including father Buddy, mother Rose and brother Bryan, who are from the Detroit area.
During a stop in Doha on Monday night, Richardson, who also served as governor of New Mexico and as US secretary of energy, attributed the military’s abrupt release of Fenster to “efforts to work with the government of Myanmar on humanitarian assistance, on vaccines”.

In New York, Richardson credited a “collaborative effort” involving advocacy groups, US lawmakers, administration officials and Fenster’s family for ending the journalist’s detention.

“I believe that we have to engage our adversaries, no matter how different our philosophies are … The way you deal with issues that divide nations is through humanitarian efforts before political differences,” Richardson said. “I think that is fundamental.”

Myanmar’s ruling generals seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February. Since then, military authorities have cracked down on protests and dissent, killing more than 1,250 people and jailing at least 10,000, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, an advocacy group monitoring the situation.

Fenster was one of dozens of journalists who have been imprisoned since the military takeover.

The generals have claimed that the power grab was necessary because of alleged election fraud. The military rulers have charged Aung San Suu Kyi and other former officials with election fraud over the 2020 vote.
Congressman Andy Levin, a Michigan Democrat who represents the Fenster family in the House of Representatives, called the journalist’s arrival in the US a “beautiful day”.

“Danny lifts up all those imprisoned – not just journalists, but doctors, teachers. He insists our work is just beginning. So inspiring,” Levin wrote on Twitter.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) welcomed Fenster’s release on Monday, and called on the authorities in Myanmar to release other journalists who remain in jail.

“Myanmar authorities should follow this gesture with the immediate release of the dozens of other journalists held in prison merely for doing their job of reporting the news.” Steven Butler, CPJ’s Asia programme coordinator, said in a statement.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.