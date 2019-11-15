Home

US jet comes down in Taliban territory

| @BBCWorld
January 28, 2020 6:18 am

The US military has confirmed one of its planes crashed in eastern Afghanistan on Monday.

Col Sonny Leggett said: “While the cause of crash is under investigation, there are no indications the crash was caused by enemy fire.”

The aircraft crashed in Deh Yak district, Ghazni province, an area with a strong Taliban presence.

It is unclear how many people were on board.

Col Leggett denied Taliban claims that additional aircraft had crashed.

