World

US jails begin releasing prisoners to stem Covid-19 infections

BBC
March 20, 2020 6:17 am

US jails are to let out inmates as cases of coronavirus infections are being reported in prisons.

New York City is releasing “vulnerable” prisoners, the mayor said on Wednesday, days after Los Angeles and Cleveland freed hundreds of inmates.

Prison reform advocates say those in jail are at higher risk of catching and passing on Covid-19.

There have been more than 9,400 cases of Covid-19 and 152 deaths in the US so far, according to estimates.

Globally there are some 220,000 confirmed cases and over 8,800 deaths.

