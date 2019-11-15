World
US intelligence debunks theory it was 'manmade'
May 1, 2020 10:46 am
The US intelligence community has determined COVID-19 "was not manmade or genetically modified", though it is still investigating the virus' origins. [Source: BBC]
The National Intelligence chief’s office said agencies are looking into whether the outbreak began from animal contact or a laboratory accident.
President Donald Trump later suggested he had seen evidence the virus came out of a Chinese laboratory.
China has rejected the theory and criticised the US response to COVID-19.