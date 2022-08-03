US House Speakers arrives in Taiwan

[Source: 1News]

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan, becoming the highest-ranking American official in 25 years to visit the self-ruled island claimed by China, which quickly announced that it would conduct military maneuvers in retaliation for her presence.

Taiwan’s foreign minister and other Taiwanese and American officials greeted Pelosi on the tarmac at Taipei’s international airport.

Her visit has ratcheted up tension between China and the United States because China claims Taiwan as part of its territory, and it views visits by foreign government officials as recognition of the island’s sovereignty.

Article continues after advertisement

The speaker, who arrived aboard a US Air Force jet, has sought for decades to focus attention on Chinese democracy movements.

The Biden administration did not explicitly urge Pelosi to call off her plans. It repeatedly and publicly assured Beijing that the visit would not signal any change in US policy on Taiwan.