US hits record high in daily cases

The United States recorded an all-time daily high of 40,000 coronavirus infections yesterday, figures from Johns Hopkins University (JHU) show.

A recent surge in infections and hospitalizations has prompted the states of Texas, Florida and Arizona to pause reopening plans.

Texas’s governor ordered bars to close and announced other “targeted measures” yesterday to bring infections down.

Florida announced it was suspending alcohol consumption at its bars.

Johns Hopkins University’s previous high of 36,400 was on 24 April when less testing took place.

The US has 2.4 million confirmed infections and 122,370 deaths – more than any other country.

While some of the increase in daily cases recorded is down to increased testing, the rate of positive tests in some areas is also increasing.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said up to 20 million Americans may have been infected with coronavirus.