MINI BUDGET
World

US helping ensure Russia ‘failure’, Biden says

Aljazeera
May 4, 2022 11:30 am
Speaking with Javelin missiles staged behind him, Joe Biden credited US workers producing the weapons for helping Ukrainians resist the Russian invasion [Photo: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]

US President Joe Biden says military assistance to Ukraine is a ‘direct investment’ in the defence of democracy.

Russian attacks have killed 21 civilians and wounded 27 others in eastern Ukraine, the governor of Donetsk says.

US President Joe Biden says Ukrainian forces are “making fools of the Russian military in many instances” with the help of American military aid.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says 156 civilian evacuees from Mariupol have reached the Ukrainian-held city of Zaporizhzhia.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls for more humanitarian pauses to evacuate civilians.

