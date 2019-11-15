US hate crime highest in more than a decade: FBI

Hate crimes in the US rose to the highest level in more than a decade last year, according to an FBI report.

Hate-motivated murders also rose to a record high in 2019, with 51 deaths – more than double the 2018 total.

Last August, 22 people were killed in a shooting targeting Mexicans at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas.

Hate crimes have been increasing in the US almost every year since 2014.

Campaign groups warn this comes amid rising bigotry and racist rhetoric.

The Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University executive director says the latest rise in hate crime signals a new brutal landscape, where targeted attacks against rotating victim groups not only result in spikes, but increases are also being driven by a more widely dispersed rise in the most violent offenses.