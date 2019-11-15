US 'hasn't seen' North Korean leader Kim Jong-un recently, Mike Pompeo

US officials “haven’t seen” North Korean leader Kim Jong-un recently and are watching reports about his health “closely”, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said.

He also expressed concern that the hermit state could be hit either by the coronavirus outbreak or a famine.

Mr Kim, 36, last appeared in state media on 12 April, triggering speculation that he was seriously ill.

But officials in South Korea later said such reports were not true.