World

US gunmaker offers $33m to Sandy Hook shooting victims

| @BBCWorld
July 29, 2021 12:05 pm
[Source: BBC]

The company that made a rifle used in one of the worst school shootings in the US has offered $33m (£24m) to several victims’ families.

The proposed settlement for the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre from Remington, America’s oldest gun-maker, came as part of a bankruptcy hearing for the company.

It also comes in response to a lawsuit brought by families of nine of the 26 victims.

Each family would receive some $3.66m.

It is subject to the approval of the Alabama judge overseeing Remington’s bankruptcy case.

It falls far short of what the families sought. In February, they argued in court that wrongful death settlements could total $225m, with total punitive claims possibly exceeding $1bn.

