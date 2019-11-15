US green cards to be halted for 60 days, Trump says

US President Donald Trump has said his plan to ban immigration into the US will last for 60 days and apply only to those seeking permanent residence.

Speaking a day after he announced the move in an ambiguous tweet, Trump said the measure would protect American jobs during the coronavirus crisis.

The decision would not impact temporary visas to workers.

Critics say he is trying to distract attention away from his response to the virus. The US has nearly 45,000 deaths.

At a White House coronavirus briefing, Trump said the executive order could be extended “much longer” depending on how the economy was doing, he said.