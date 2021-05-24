US going ‘in wrong direction’ as COVID cases rise: Fauci

Top US infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci says the United States is moving “in the wrong direction” in its battle against the coronavirus.

The country has seen a recent rise in infections particularly in states with low vaccination rates.

Fauci says many vulnerable people across the US remain unvaccinated – and they are the ones who are spurring the increase in COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus vaccines are widely available across the US, and just less than 60 percent of adults are fully vaccinated with 68.8 percent of adults having received at least one dose.

But millions of people have not been vaccinated, and the administration of US President Joe Biden is urging Americans to get their jabs – especially in states where cases have risen in recent weeks.