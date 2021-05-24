US fugitive who faked death found alive in Glasgow

An American fugitive believed to have faked his own death is facing extradition after being arrested in hospital in Glasgow.

Nicholas Rossi, 34, was wanted by Interpol and faces a charge of rape in Utah in the United States.

He was admitted to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in December with Covid-19 – where he used the alias Arthur Knight.

Article continues after advertisement

Police Scotland said he was detained under an international arrest warrant.

Authorities in the US have confirmed that Mr Rossi was also known as Nicholas Alahverdian in the state of Rhode Island where he was involved in local politics and was a critic of the state’s child welfare system.

Mr Rossi told US media in December 2019 that he had late-stage non-Hodgkin lymphoma and had weeks to live. Several outlets reported that he had died in February 2020.

A memorial posted online declared him a “warrior that fought on the front lines for two decades” for children’s rights and said his ashes had been scattered at sea.