World

US First Lady to travel to Eastern Europe

| @BBCWorld
May 3, 2022 8:00 am
US First Lady Jill Biden. [Source: BBC News]

US First Lady Jill Biden is set to travel to Romania and Slovakia later this week to meet Ukrainian refugees.

She is due to spend Sunday – which is Mother’s Day in the US – with mothers and children displaced by the conflict to Slovakia.

Her trip represents the latest show of support for Ukraine from high-level American representatives – following Sunday’s unannounced visit to Kyiv from Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Article continues after advertisement

During Biden’s journey to eastern Europe, from 5-9 May, she is also due to meet US service personnel and diplomats, as well as humanitarian workers and teachers.

