US First Lady to travel to Eastern Europe

US First Lady Jill Biden is set to travel to Romania and Slovakia later this week to meet Ukrainian refugees.

She is due to spend Sunday – which is Mother’s Day in the US – with mothers and children displaced by the conflict to Slovakia.

Her trip represents the latest show of support for Ukraine from high-level American representatives – following Sunday’s unannounced visit to Kyiv from Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the House of Representatives.

During Biden’s journey to eastern Europe, from 5-9 May, she is also due to meet US service personnel and diplomats, as well as humanitarian workers and teachers.