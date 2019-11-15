Home

World

US ex-Green Beret and son arrested over escape from Japan

| @BBCWorld
May 21, 2020 11:25 am
Carlos Ghosn fled from Japan to Lebanon in December. [Source: BBC]

US authorities have arrested a former special forces soldier and his son for allegedly helping ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn flee Japan last December.

Former Green Beret Michael Taylor, 59, and his son Peter, 26, were detained in Massachusetts on Wednesday.

Japanese prosecutors issued warrants for their arrest in January.

Mr Ghosn, who was detained in Japan on charges of financial misconduct in 2018, made a dramatic escape from house arrest last year.

He denies the charges against him.

Despite being monitored 24 hours a day, on 29 December he managed to fly to Beirut, Lebanon, via Turkey.

