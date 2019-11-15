Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
TC YASA
Lekutu Secondary suffers extensive damage|Votua villagers glad to be alive|Nasarawaqa residents share scary experience|Two more deaths following TC Yasa wrath|MSAF revises sea travel advisory|Massive rehabilitation needed to rebuild lives says NFP|PM acknowledges frontline workers|SODELPA Leader acknowledges tireless efforts|Dreketi-Nabouwalu Highway to be fully accessible today|Re-con flight to assess initial damage in maritime islands|Australia stands ready to assist Fiji|China’s Red Cross donates $210, 000|Lekutu Bridge damaged|Massive landslides along Dreketi-Nabouwalu Highway|Widespread damage in parts of Vanua Levu|Southern Lau group to expect gale force winds|TC Yasa destroyed homes and dreams|Some places in Bua still inaccessible|Communication a major issue|Three-month-old dies due to TC Yasa|TC Yasa damage bill in the hundreds of millions: PM|Two confirmed dead due to TC Yasa|Curfew will ensure safety of Fijians|Ono-i-Lau villagers braces for TC Yasa|Lessons learnt from TC Winston helps Viro villagers|
Full Coverage

World

US energy department confirms it was hit by Sunburst hack

| @BBCWorld
December 19, 2020 7:40 am
The FBI is among those investigating the hacking campaign [Source: Reuters]

The US energy department is the latest agency to confirm it has been breached in what is being described as the worst-ever hack on the US government.

The department is responsible for managing US nuclear weapons but said the arsenal’s security had not been compromised.

Tech giant Microsoft also said on Thursday that it had found malicious software in its systems.

Article continues after advertisement

Many suspect the Russian government is responsible. It has denied any role.

The US treasury and commerce departments are among the other targets of the sophisticated, months-long breach, which was first acknowledged by officials on Sunday.

Researchers, who have named the hack Sunburst, say it could take years to fully comprehend what is one of the biggest ever cyber-attacks.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.