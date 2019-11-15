US election security officials reject Trump's fraud claims

US federal election officials have said the 2020 White House vote was the “most secure in American history”, rejecting President Donald Trump’s fraud claims.

“There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised,” the committee announced.

They spoke out after Mr Trump claimed without proof 2.7 million votes for him were “deleted” in last week’s election.

He has yet to concede to the projected winner, Democrat Joe Biden.

The result was called by US media last weekend but some counting continues.

Mr Trump has launched a flurry of legal challenges to projected results in key states and levelled unsubstantiated allegations of widespread electoral fraud.