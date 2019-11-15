US election: Michigan Republicans seek to delay vote certification

Republican officials in Michigan have written to the state’s electoral board to request a two-week adjournment.

They have called for an audit of the presidential vote in the largest county, home to Detroit, after it was contested by President Donald Trump.

However, the Michigan Department of State has quickly objected to the idea, saying delays and audits are not permitted by law.

Democrat Joe Biden was projected as the state’s winner earlier this month.

The Michigan electoral board, made up of two Democrats and two Republicans, is set to meet on Monday and certify election results.

Their decision has to be signed off by Michigan’s secretary of state and then the governor, both Democrats and so is unlikely to support any changes, without substantiated reasoning.

The state department has called claims of widespread fraud, repeated by President Trump and the local Republicans, “wholly meritless”.

Mr Trump took the unusual step of meeting members of the Michigan state legislature’s Republican leadership at the White House on Friday, reportedly putting pressure on them to disregard Mr Biden’s win in the state.