US East Coast warned of significant damage

Residents on the US East Coast have been urged to prepare for one of the most powerful storms in years.

Hurricane Henri, which has strengthened from a tropical storm, is expected to hit New York’s Long Island and southern parts of New England on Sunday.

A state of emergency has been declared in parts of New York state as winds of up to 75mph (120km/h) and as much as six inches (15cm) of rain are expected.

Hurricanes are rare for this part of the US coastline.

New England was last hit in 1991, when Hurricane Bob caused the deaths of 17 people.

About six million people living near the coast in parts of Long Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts have been issued with hurricane warnings.

More than 36 million people in large parts of southern New England as well as New York and New Jersey have received tropical storm warnings.