US East Coast blanketed by 'bombogenesis' snowstorm

The US East Coast is being battered by the first major blizzard to hit the region in four years.

Five states declared an emergency hours before heavy snow and hurricane-force winds blasted the area.

Experts warn of “historic” snowfall in some places and flood warnings have been issued near the coast. More than 5,000 US flights have been cancelled.

As the storm arrived, more than 116,000 households across Massachusetts were without power.

Forecasters say there is a chance the storm, known as a Nor’easter, will blanket the Boston area with up to 2ft (61cm) of snow, and up to 1ft (30cm) of snow has already fallen in parts of New York.

The current record of 27.6in (70cm) within 24 hours was set in 2003.

Gusts as strong as 60-75mph (96-120km/h) have been forecast along the coastline.

Experts say the storm will undergo bombogenesis, meaning that colder air is expected to mix with warmer sea air, leading to a swift drop in atmospheric pressure. The process leads to a so-called bomb cyclone.