US drugs agency FDA to proceed with Pfizer approval

The US Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) has come under renewed White House pressure to approve the emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine.

FDA head Stephen Hahn was told to approve it on Friday or quit, US media said, although he called this “untrue”.

The spotlight fell on the FDA after its experts on Thursday supported the vaccine. The US health secretary said it should roll out in a couple of days.

Pfizer has been approved in the UK, Canada, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

On Wednesday, the US recorded more than 3,000 deaths – the highest total in a single day anywhere in the world.