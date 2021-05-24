Home

US drug overdose deaths hit record number amid COVID pandemic

July 15, 2021 9:04 am
[Source: BBC]

A record number of Americans died from drug overdoses last year in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, according to official data.

In total, an estimated 93,331 Americans died of overdoses in 2020 – a nearly 30% increase from the previous year.

Experts say the spike indicates how deadly some drugs have become, and the disruptive impact the pandemic has had on society.

The surge was partly driven by the increase in fentanyl.

The powerful synthetic opioid is said to be about 50 times stronger than heroin.

Experts say it has “contaminated” other drugs, as dealers add pharmaceutical fentanyl to street drugs to make them stronger.

