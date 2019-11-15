Home

US Democrats introduce sweeping legislation to reform police

| @BBCWorld
June 9, 2020 6:15 am
Democrats kneel in moment of silence for George Floyd. [Source: BBC]

US Democrats in Congress have proposed sweeping legislation to reform American police, following weeks of protests against police brutality and racism.

The bill would make it easier to prosecute police for misconduct, ban chokeholds, and addresses racism.

Its comes as Minneapolis lawmakers vowed to disband the city’s police force.

The death of George Floyd at the hands of a white officer there sparked national pressure for change.

