US declares public health emergency over monkeypox outbreak

[Source: 1News]

The US will declare a public health emergency to bolster the federal response to the outbreak of monkeypox that already has infected more than 6600 Americans, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The announcement will free up federal funding and resources to fight the virus, which may cause fever, body aches, chills, fatigue and pimple-like bumps on many parts of the body.

The people spoke on the condition of anonymity ahead of the announcement.