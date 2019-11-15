US deaths spiked as coronavirus spread, new analysis finds

Deaths across America spiked as COVID-19 began its spread, and many were never attributed to the coronavirus, researchers reported Monday.

“Notable increases” in deaths were seen in March and early April, the team led by the Yale School of Public Health found. This was especially true in New York and New Jersey, states hard-hit by the pandemic.

The study was first reported by the Washington Post.

Using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the team found about 15,000 excess deaths from March 1 to April 4.

During the same time, states reported 8,000 deaths from COVID-19.

“That is close to double,” Dan Weinberger, who studies the epidemiology of infectious diseases at Yale, told CNN.

The team could not show whether the increased deaths were due to coronavirus, Weinberger said. But there are strong indications that they were.