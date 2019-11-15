US cybersecurity firm FireEye hit by 'state-sponsored' attack

US cybersecurity firm FireEye says it has recently been attacked by a “highly sophisticated threat actor”, believing the hacking was state-sponsored.

In a blog, FireEye CEO Kevin Mandia said company tools used for testing customers’ security had been stolen.

“The attacker primarily sought information related to certain government customers,” he wrote.

The blog did not say who might have carried out the attack. The firm and the FBI are investigating the hack.

FireEye share price plunged following the company’s acknowledgement of the hack.