US COVID-19 deaths top 25,000 as confirmed cases near 600,000

The United States death toll from the novel COVID-19 surpassed 25,000 as the number of confirmed cases across the country neared 600,000.

The grim figures come as officials debate over how and when to reopen the US economy and start easing restrictions.

The coronavirus restrictions put in place to contain the spread of the virus have crippled the US economy, with businesses forced to close and millions of Americans filing for unemployment.

President Donald Trump has floated a May 1 target for restarting the economy.

Trump, running for re-election, lashed out at Democratic state governors, suggesting they were “mutineers” after New York’s Governor Andrew Cuomo said he would refuse any order by the president to reopen the economy too soon.