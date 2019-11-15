US COVID-19 deaths top 110,000

Number of cases approach two million as nationwide protests against racial injustice spark fears of resurgence of virus.

Global death toll from the coronavirus surged past 400,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.

About 30 percent of those cases, or two million infections, are in the US. Latin America has the second-largest outbreak, with more than 15 percent of cases. There are more than 6.9 million cases globally.

Article continues after advertisement

The novel coronavirus has killed more than 110,000 people in the United States, as confirmed cases approach two million.

The number of coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia has exceeded 100,000, following a rise in new infections over the past ten days.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has changed its position on face masks and is now encouraging people to wear them in crowded places, citing anecdotal evidence that supports their value in stopping the spread of the novel coronavirus.