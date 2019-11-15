Home

US COVID-19 deaths near 6,000, cases top 240,000

Aljazeera
April 3, 2020 2:35 pm
UN General Assembly approves resolution recognising ‘unprecedented effects’ of virus as cases surpass one million.

The number of coronavirus infections continue to rise worldwide, with more than 1,013,000 people diagnosed, as the death toll nears 53,000, including almost 6,000 in the United States, according to the data from Johns Hopkins University early on Friday.

The coronavirus pandemic death toll in Spain passed 10,000 on Thursday, as the country reported its highest single-day number of deaths since the outbreak began with the total rising by more than 1,000 to 10,348 among 112,065 infections.

In response, the UN General Assembly has unanimously approved a resolution recognising “the unprecedented effects” of the coronavirus pandemic and calling for “intensified international cooperation to contain, mitigate and defeat” the deady disease.

More than 210,000 people have recovered from the disease, including 9,000 in the US.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has invoked the Defense Production Act to rapidly expand domestic manufacturing of N95 protective masks, as health officials debate new guidelines amid concerns that the disease is being spread by infected people who are showing no symptoms.

