US COVID-19 deaths near 120,000

WHO says 183,000 cases added worldwide – a new daily record – as Mexico reaches deal with Canada to deploy farm workers.

A former US Food and Drug Administration commissioner has warned that some US states, including Texas, Florida, and Arizona, could start to see an “exponential” rise in coronavirus cases this coming week.

Commissioner Scott Gottlieb sounded the alarm as the US death toll hit 119,959, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally.

The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases, with the total rising by 183,020 in a 24-hour period.

The biggest increase was from North and South America with more than 116,000 new cases, according to a daily WHO report on Sunday.

Brazil, the world’s No 2 coronavirus hot spot after the United States, officially passed 50,000 coronavirus deaths, with 50,617 death toll as of the end of Sunday. It has 1,085,038 total number of cases, according to the country’s health ministry.

Worldwide, at least 8.9 million people have been confirmed to have the coronavirus, At least 4.4 million have recovered, while more than 466,000 people have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.