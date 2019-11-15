World
US COVID-19 death toll exceeds 90,000 as Trump urges reopening
Aljazeera
May 19, 2020 10:26 am
Workers roll a coffin down a city street outside the Andrew T Cleckley Funeral Services funeral home, where it was found to be storing dead bodies in unrefrigerated U-Haul vehicles during the COVID-19 outbreak in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. [Source: Aljazeera]
Number of US confirmed COVID-19 cases surpasses 1.5 million as White House attempts to deflect blame for grim milestones.
The coronavirus death toll in the United States surpassed 90,000 on Monday as the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases climbed above 1.5 million across the country, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally.
The grim milestones came as President Donald Trump tweeted to “REOPEN OUR COUNTRY!” and the White House attempted to shift blame, including onto its own scientists, for the high number of deaths.
