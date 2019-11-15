US COVID-19 death toll exceeds 90,000 as Trump urges reopening

Number of US confirmed COVID-19 cases surpasses 1.5 million as White House attempts to deflect blame for grim milestones.

The coronavirus death toll in the United States surpassed 90,000 on Monday as the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases climbed above 1.5 million across the country, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally.

The grim milestones came as President Donald Trump tweeted to “REOPEN OUR COUNTRY!” and the White House attempted to shift blame, including onto its own scientists, for the high number of deaths.