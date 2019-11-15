US coronavirus cases surge, most in world

US reports more than 82,400 COVID-19 cases as Italy’s death toll surges past 8,000.

More than 510,000 people around the world have been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. Over 120,000 have recovered, while more than 22,000 people have died.

The number of coronavirus cases in Europe topped 250,000, more than half of which are in hard-hit Italy and Spain.

Spain registered 655 fatalities from coronavirus – down from more than 700 on Wednesday, while Italy reported another 712 deaths.