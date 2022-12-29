US considers restrictions on Chinese arrivals

The US is considering imposing new Covid restrictions on Chinese arrivals after Beijing announced it would reopen its borders next month.

American officials say this is due to a lack of transparency surrounding the virus in China, as cases surge.

On Wednesday, Italy announced plans to enforce mandatory testing, after tighter measures were outlined by Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan and India.

Article continues after advertisement

Beijing said coronavirus rules should be brought in on a “scientific” basis.

Officials in the Italian city of Milan are already testing passengers on flights from China.

On one flight, which landed at the city’s Malpensa Airport on Boxing Day, 52% of passengers were found to be positive for Covid, la Repubblica reports.

Officials are yet to comment on these figures but, in a statement, Health Minister Orazio Schillaci said he had ordered mandatory Covid-19 testing for all passengers coming from China and transiting through Italy.

He said this was “essential to ensure the surveillance and identification” of any new variants of the virus and to “protect the Italian population”.