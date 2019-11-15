Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Lautoka lockdown extended to Tuesday|Contact tracing is continuing says Doctor Tudravu|Council urges consumers to opt for cashless payment methods|COVID-19 affects FNPF’s hotel operations|Minister holds discussions with Suva market vendors|More than 2000 seed packages distributed|Stranded nationals to apply for expression of interest|We need to look at civil servants working from home positively: AG|Digicel takes leading role in news dissemination|Cane payment to be made tomorrow|Arrests ordered for loitering outside curfew hours|Infrastructural projects to hit a snag says report|USP extends mid-semester break|Nurses play vital role in the fight against COVID-19|Alternative flights considered for British and EU nationals|Fijians reach out to those affected amid COVID-19|Resort staff encouraged to turn to their land|Collaborative efforts to address domestic violence|More arrests for breaching COVID-19 curfew|Drones to help enhance Police monitoring work|McDonald’s and Pizza King notes downturn in business|School holidays extended for another two weeks|Don’t let your guards down says WHO|More than 400 UK and EU nationals stranded in Fiji|Warwick Fiji to drastically reduce operations|
Fiji Stories World Stories

World

US 'considers cloth face masks for public'

| @BBCWorld
April 2, 2020 9:54 am
When asked about the scarcity of masks, Donald Trump suggested scarves as protection against Covid-19 [Source: BBC]

US health authorities are debating whether to recommend face coverings for everyone when they go out in public.

One internal memo for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that even simple cloth masks could help reduce the risk of virus transmission, the Washington Post reports.

President Donald Trump has suggested that individuals could “use a scarf”.

Article continues after advertisement

Current guidelines say that masks only need to be worn by healthcare workers, the sick, and those caring for them.

There is currently a shortage of N95 and surgical masks in the US, with healthcare workers saying they have been told to reuse masks several times, or use bandanas when masks are not available.

There have been over 190,000 cases of coronavirus in the US, with about 4,000 deaths.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.