US Congress in turmoil as Trump supporters breach building

Thousands of supporters of US President Donald Trump have breached the Capitol, where lawmakers were meeting to confirm President-elect Joe Biden’s win.

In dramatic scenes, demonstrators swarmed near the building, as Congress members were escorted out by police.

A joint session of Congress had been counting and confirming electoral college votes but has been suspended and forced into recess.

There are reports of guns drawn in the building and at least one person shot.

A woman was reported to be in a critical condition after receiving a neck injury.

There has been an armed confrontation at the doors of the House of Representatives. Tear gas is reported to have been used.

Protesters were seen marching through the building chanting “We want Trump” and one was photographed in the Senate president’s chair.

A citywide curfew has been declared from 18:00 to 06:00 (23:00 to 11:00 GMT) by Washington DC’s mayor.