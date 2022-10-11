US condemns 'brutal' Russian strikes on Ukraine

[Source: BBC]

Russia has been widely condemned after bombarding cities across Ukraine, including launching missile strikes on the centre of Kyiv for the first time.

The US said the “brutal” attacks had hit non-military targets, including a university and children’s playground, and promised ongoing military aid.

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres said he was “deeply shocked”.

Vladimir Putin said the attacks were retaliation for Saturday’s explosion on a key bridge linking Russia to Crimea.

Ukraine says 83 missiles were launched of which more than 43 were shot down.

In a defiant video, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said that “Ukraine cannot be intimidated. It can only be more united.”

The deadly barrage included strikes on the cities of Lviv, Kharkiv, Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia, and were some of the worst Ukraine has seen for months.

At least 14 people were killed and scores more were injured, officials said.

Several regions were left without electricity and water after missiles hit energy infrastructure.

Residents in the capital Kyiv said Russia appeared to be targeting civilian areas which were busy with Monday morning commuters, including the children’s playground, university and the popular Taras Shevchenko park.