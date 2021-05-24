Home

World

US 'concerned' by new Taliban government

| @BBCWorld
September 8, 2021 5:17 pm
The Taliban fired shots in the air as hundreds of people demonstrated in Kabul [Source: EPA]

The US has said it is “concerned” after the Taliban unveiled Afghanistan’s new all-male government with figures linked to attacks on American forces.

The US State Department said it was “assessing” Tuesday’s announcement.

The interim cabinet is led by Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, who is on a UN blacklist. Another figure, Sirajuddin Haqqani, is wanted by the FBI.

Separately on Tuesday, three people were shot dead at a protest in the western city of Herat.

Medical workers said they were killed when Taliban militants opened fire.

In the capital Kabul, the Taliban also fired warning shots as hundreds of people demonstrated in the streets.

The Islamist group seized control of most of Afghanistan in a sweeping offensive more than three weeks ago, ousting the previous elected leadership.

US Senator Lindsey Graham described the new caretaker cabinet as a “line-up of thugs and butchers”. He is one of a number of senior Republicans to condemn as “ill-advised” Democratic President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw from Afghanistan.

The Taliban government – who also on Tuesday declared Afghanistan an “Islamic Emirate” – faces tough challenges in the conflict-torn country, not least stabilising the economy and gaining international recognition.

The group had previously said they wanted to form an inclusive government.

