Vaccine target population readjusted, 38% already first jabbed|Majority of arrests for breach of curfew linked to alcohol|Double digits continue for COVID-19 infections|Don't believe false prophets: Dr Fong|COVID response changes for Central Division|Health PS re-emphasizes need for vaccination|Frontline healthcare workers cannot stay home: Dr Sahukhan|Fiji needs to brace for the worst: Dr Baker|Ministry to relook at strategies following WHO talks|FEMAT Field Hospital only for non-COVID patients|Viria strengthens village lockdown|CID completes investigation on vaccine misinformation|Over $11m paid under cash assistance|MCTTT to begin second wave impact survey|Cane farmers follow COVID protocols|$50 assistance to be paid today|Korea provides protective gear|Face mask prices drop significantly|Lockdown lifted for parts of Muanikoso|New testing machines boost capacity|Delta variant continues to affect Fiji and others|Lami-Nausori residents receive ration|Disregard of safety measures concerning|11 arrested for breach|Limited online shopping services resume|
US commits to buy 500 million Covid vaccine doses for world

June 10, 2021 11:41 am
USA to provide vaccine to 100 countries [Source: TVNZ]

US President Joe Biden’s administration will provide 500 million doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to about 100 countries over the next two years, US media report.

About 200 million doses will be distributed this year, with the remainder delivered in 2022.

The US has been under pressure to raise vaccination rates in poor countries.

The move comes as Biden landed in the UK at the start of his first foreign trip as US president.

The White House is yet to officially comment on the plan to roll out 500 million doses worldwide.

 

