US cases reach record high amid new wave of infections

US coronavirus cases have hit a record daily high as states grapple with a renewed wave of infections.

Citing data from local state health authorities, the COVID Tracking Project reported 83,010 new cases on Friday.

US Surgeon General Jerome Adams has warned that hospital admission numbers are growing, but mortality rates are falling due to better patient care.

The World Health Organization has also warned that countries in the Northern Hemisphere are at a “critical juncture”.