US cases ‘may have topped 20 million’

At least 20 million people in the US may already have been infected with COVID-19, according to the latest estimate by health officials.

The Centers for Disease Control says the true number of cases is likely to be 10 times higher than the reported figure.

It comes as the state of Texas halted its reopening as infections and hospitalizations surged.

Article continues after advertisement

The US has recorded 2.4m confirmed infections and 122,370 deaths.

Some southern and western states have been reporting record numbers of cases in recent days.