US cases at highest level for two months

New Covid-19 cases in the US have risen to their highest level in two months, according to Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the outbreak.

On Tuesday the US reported 34,700 new cases – the third highest daily tally since the US outbreak began, according to AP news agency.

Some southern and western states have been reporting record numbers of cases.

On Wednesday New York, New Jersey and Connecticut said they would quarantine people coming from hard-hit states.

Currently, those states are Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, Washington and Utah, the governor of New York state Andrew Cuomo told reporters.

“This is a smart thing to do,” New Jersey’s Governor Phil Murphy said.

“We have taken our people, the three of us from these three states, through hell and back, and the last thing we need to do right now is subject our folks to another round.”