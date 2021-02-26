US Capitol police warn of possible militia plot to breach Congress

Security has been ramped up at the US Capitol in response to “a possible plot to breach” the building on Thursday, Capitol police say.

The move was prompted by intelligence about threats made by a militia group, a statement said.

The force said it was “prepared for any potential threats towards members of Congress”.

Article continues after advertisement

The House of Representatives scrapped Thursday’s session after the threat was revealed.

However the Senate, which also convenes in the Capitol, plans to go ahead with a debate on President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion (£1.36 trillion) Covid-19 relief bill.