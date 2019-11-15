US-Canada border to close amid virus crisis

US President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have agreed to close the US-Canada border to all non-essential travel in an attempt to curb the spread of coronavirus.

“We will be, by mutual consent, temporarily closing our northern border with Canada,” Mr Trump tweeted.

He said trade would not be affected.

Both countries had already issued sweeping travel bans but had maintained exemptions for each other.

Canada relies on the US for approximately 75% of its exports.

The two leaders had spoken on Wednesday to discuss the changes, Mr Trudeau said.